EU leaders start another round of talks on top jobs

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have started another marathon session of talks desperately seeking a breakthrough in a diplomatic fight over who should be picked for a half dozen of jobs at top EU institutions.

EU leaders failed in a first attempt last week to fill the roster of key appointments. The bloc is looking to replace Tusk, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the heads of the parliament, foreign affairs service and the European Central Bank by the end of fall.

Those officials will set EU policy for the next five years and beyond.

EU Council President Donald Tusk met early Sunday with top parliament officials and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, many hours before an official summit was to kick off.

Associated Press

