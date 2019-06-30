Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Drowned migrants return to El Salvador for burial

LA HACHADURA, El Salvador (AP) — The bodies of the father and daughter who drowned together while trying to cross the Rio Grande River to the U.S. have returned to El Salvador.

The remains of Oscar Alberto Martínez and his young daughter Valeria entered the Central American country by land on Sunday. They are expected to be buried in a private ceremony in the capital Monday.

Photographs of Valeria, face down with her little arm wrapped around her father’s neck, broke hearts around the world and underscored the dangers that migrants undertake in trying to reach the U.S.

The father and daughter were swept up in a current between Matamoros, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl
Sports

MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl

2:10 pm
Colorado appeals court dismisses suit affecting free speech rights
Covering Colorado

Colorado appeals court dismisses suit affecting free speech rights

1:59 pm
USDA catching geese across Denver parks and shipping them to be processed as food
Covering Colorado

USDA catching geese across Denver parks and shipping them to be processed as food

1:43 pm
MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl
Sports

MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl

Colorado appeals court dismisses suit affecting free speech rights
Covering Colorado

Colorado appeals court dismisses suit affecting free speech rights

USDA catching geese across Denver parks and shipping them to be processed as food
Covering Colorado

USDA catching geese across Denver parks and shipping them to be processed as food

Scroll to top
Skip to content