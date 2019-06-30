Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bus crashes into gorge in India’s Kashmir, killing 31

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say a minibus has crashed into a gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 31 people and injuring another 7.

Civil administrator Angrez Singh Rana says the bus plunged off the Himalayan mountain road Monday as its driver negotiated a curve and rolled down into a 150-meter (500-foot) deep gorge along a rocky stream.

Top police officer M.K Sinha says the bus hit the rocks and was torn apart in several pieces.

Rescue teams have evacuated seven injured to hospitals, where all of them are in critical condition.

India has the world’s deadliest roads, with about 150,000 killed and 470,000 injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

