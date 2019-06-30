Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Activists say Istanbul Pride banned by Turkish authorities

ISTANBUL (AP) — Activists in Istanbul say Turkish authorities have banned a pride march for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex rights for the fifth year.

In a statement Sunday, the volunteer group organizing Istanbul Pride said the governor’s office banned the march in central Taksim district as well as a square designated for demonstrations west of the city.

Amnesty International called on Turkey this week to lift the “arbitrary ban.” It said authorities rejected all suggested locations in the city by deeming the LGBTI community “societally objectionable.”  

Up to 100,000 people gathered for a pride march in Istanbul in 2014, but police have blocked such marches since.

Activists said they would continue voicing their demands.

Associated Press

