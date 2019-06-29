Ye Olde Slugfest: Yanks top Red Sox 17-13 in MLB Euro debut

LONDON (AP) — Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning, Aaron Judge went deep to cap a six-run fourth and the New York Yankees outslugged the Boston Red Sox 17-13 on Saturday night in the first Major League Baseball game played in Europe.

Each team scored six runs in a first inning that stretched nearly an hour.

Aaron Hicks hit the first European homer, DJ LeMahieu had four hits and five RBIs as New York opened a 17-6 lead and Luke Voit had four hits, including three doubles, before leaving with an injury in the fifth inning.

Rookie Michael Chavis hit a pair of three-run homers for Boston and Jackie Bradley Jr. had four hits, also going deep. Xander Bogaerts left in the eighth after appearing to hurt a leg while running the bases.

Boston starter Rick Porcello and New York’s Masahiro Tanaka both failed to finish the first inning.

Chad Green (2-2) allowed four hits in two scoreless innings. Steven Wright (0-1) lost in his first decision and second appearance since an 80-game suspension for a positive drug test.



