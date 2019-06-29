Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Venezuela sources: Talks to break deadlock set to resume

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that negotiations aimed at breaking Venezuela’s political standoff will resume next week, likely on the Caribbean island of Barbados.

Three people familiar with the talks between representatives of President Nicolas Maduro and the U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó spoke on the condition of anonymity because neither side has yet confirmed its participation in the talks.

The location for the talks will be decided by Norway, which is leading the mediation effort and hosted two previous rounds of exploratory talks.

Guaidó has downplayed the possibility of a breakthrough and insisted that any talks be focused on early presidential elections.

But aides says he’s under increasing international pressure not to walk away from the negotiating table until it’s clear Maduro has no intention of yielding power.

Associated Press

