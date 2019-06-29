Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Opponents of Hong Kong extradition law plan another protest

HONG KONG (AP) — Opponents of a proposed extradition law plan a protest Monday as Hong Kong marks the anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to China, and police said they were taking steps to prevent the possible disruption of a flag-raising ceremony.

Hundreds of thousands of people have filled Hong Kong streets to protest the measure seen as eroding the territory’s autonomy from Beijing. It would allow some suspects to be sent to mainland Chinese courts, which are controlled by the ruling Communist Party.

Organizers and police gave no estimate for the possible turnout, but activists said some 2 million people, or more than one-quarter of Hong Kong’s population of 7.5 million, took part in a protest march in early June.

Associated Press

