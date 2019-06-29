Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mexican capital deploys National Guard to stem violence

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mayor of Mexico’s capital says the National Guard will be deployed throughout the city as the metropolis struggles to contain rising violent crime.

Claudia Sheinbaum said Saturday that 2,700 national guardsmen will soon begin working “special operatives in the entire city.” A string of recent kidnappings, shootings and extortions have pierced the Mexican capital’s reputation as a relative safe zone amid widespread violence and impunity in the country.

Hundreds of Mexican marines, soldiers and federal police have been reassigned to the newly formed National Guard as the country attempts to break apart criminal groups and people smuggling networks.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Concerns remain over “Robson Arena” in Old North End
Covering Colorado

Concerns remain over “Robson Arena” in Old North End

4:49 pm
One More Day of HOT Weather
News

One More Day of HOT Weather

3:54 pm
Skydiver’s death is fourth in a year at Colorado airport
Covering Colorado

Skydiver’s death is fourth in a year at Colorado airport

3:53 pm
Concerns remain over “Robson Arena” in Old North End
Covering Colorado

Concerns remain over “Robson Arena” in Old North End

One More Day of HOT Weather
News

One More Day of HOT Weather

Skydiver’s death is fourth in a year at Colorado airport
Covering Colorado

Skydiver’s death is fourth in a year at Colorado airport

Scroll to top
Skip to content