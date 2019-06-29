Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Iran-backed militia says it participated in embassy protest

BAGHDAD (AP) — An official with an Iran-backed militia says members of his group comprised the majority of protesters outside the Bahrain embassy in the Iraqi capital that was attacked this week. But he says he doesn’t know who stormed the mission.

Jaafar al-Husseini, spokesman for the Kataeb Hezbollah, said that storming the embassy was a “natural right for the protesters” to express their anger over Bahrain’s hosting of a U.S.-backed conference to promote peace between Arabs and Israelis.

He told The Associated Press that the group’s supporters did not storm the embassy in Baghdad.

His comments came a day after Bahrain summoned an Iraqi diplomat in the kingdom over the Thursday night attack on its embassy.

Iraq is home to Iran-backed militias and the embassy attack comes amid tensions between the United States and Iran.

Associated Press

