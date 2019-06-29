Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Greek police arrest 2 for forging IDs for sale to migrants

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a Syrian man and a Bulgarian woman have been arrested after being found with a stash of stolen passports and IDs, which they were allegedly in the process of forging and selling to migrants for 5,000 euros ($5,685) each.

The arrests were made Friday in Athens.

As well as Greek and Swedish passports, police said Saturday they found Greek and Bulgarian IDs, a laptop, a tablet, a laminating machine, USBs and plastic sheets. If sold, the forged documents would have fetched nearly a million euros (dollars).

The Syrian man, 41, has already served time in prison for similar activity, and had been released recently. When police entered the apartment, the 44-year-old woman tried to throw several passports, IDs and a laptop over the balcony.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Rock climber dies in fall west of Boulder
Covering Colorado

Rock climber dies in fall west of Boulder

1:55 pm
Colorado withholds parolee list after police chief’s remarks
Covering Colorado

Colorado withholds parolee list after police chief’s remarks

1:31 pm
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
News

Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall

1:02 pm
Rock climber dies in fall west of Boulder
Covering Colorado

Rock climber dies in fall west of Boulder

Colorado withholds parolee list after police chief’s remarks
Covering Colorado

Colorado withholds parolee list after police chief’s remarks

Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
News

Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall

Scroll to top
Skip to content