China says Trump, Xi reach trade truce

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to a new cease-fire in a yearlong trade war.

That’s according to Xinhua, the Chinese state-run news agency. The outlet reported Saturday that the leaders had agreed that stalled trade talks would resume and that the U.S. would hold off on threatened additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

The two leaders had sought to de-escalate a prolonged trade war between the economic powerhouses despite doubts about their willingness to compromise on a long term solution.

The apparent truce marks a pattern for talks between Trump and Xi, who have professed their friendship with each other and hit the pause button on protectionist measures after their conversations, only to see negotiations later break down over the contentious details.