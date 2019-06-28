Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Turkish soldier killed in attack in Syria’s rebel province

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s defense ministry says a Turkish soldier was killed in an artillery strike by Syrian government forces in northwestern Idlib province, the country’s last rebel stronghold.

The strike hit a Turkish observation post. This marks the first Turkish death in a Syrian government attack since it launched an offensive to retake Idlib in April.

The ministry said late Thursday that three soldiers were wounded in the attack and have been evacuated from Syria. It says Ankara warned Turkey would respond with “heaviest punishment.”

Turkish troops man 12 observation posts in Idlib as part of a de-escalation agreement struck with Russia and Iran in September 2017.

A cease-fire negotiated last year by Turkey, which backs Syrian opposition groups, and Russia, which backs Syrian President Bashar Assad, collapsed amid the government offensive.

Associated Press

