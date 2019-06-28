Trump, Xi to talk trade as economic titans jockey for edge

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — A trade war between two economic titans faces a critical junction Saturday, when President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) meet as both are signaling a desire to de-escalate the year-long conflict, yet seem unwilling to compromise.

The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the international Group of 20 summit in Japan and is the centerpiece of four days of diplomacy for Trump.

The president’s reelection chances have been put at risk by the trade war that has both hurt U.S. farmers and battered global markets. Tensions rose in recent weeks when negotiations collapsed last month, as the two sides levied intensifying eye-for-an-eye punishments.

Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone Friday, saying that “at a minimum” the meeting with Xi will be “productive.”