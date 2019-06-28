Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trial begins against Istanbul head of opposition party

ISTANBUL (AP) — The trial against the leader of an opposition party in Istanbul on numerous charges, including insulting the country’s president, has been adjourned until July 18.

Canan Kaftancioglu, who heads the secular Republican People’s Party in the city is on trial for social media posts where she allegedly insulted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other public officials.

She is also charged with terror propaganda for a 2013 tweet referring to the death of a female co-founder of an outlawed Kurdish militant group killed in Paris.

She has claimed the trial is “politically motivated.” The prosecutor’s office has demanded sentences of up to 17 years in prison.

Kaftancioglu is a key figure in delivering Ekrem Imamoglu’s stunning victory to become Istanbul’s mayor, which dealt a major blow to Erdogan.

Associated Press

Associated Press

