Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tesla says Shanghai car fire caused by failed battery module

BEIJING (AP) — Tesla says a fire in one of its cars in Shanghai was caused by the failure of a single battery module and investigators found no defects in the car’s systems.

The American electric car maker said Friday on its social media account that a joint team examined the battery, software, manufacturing information and the vehicle’s history following the April 21 fire in an underground garage.

It said it found no system defects and determined preliminarily that the fire was caused by the failure of a battery module in the front of the vehicle.

Modules are groups of battery cells joined together. Panasonic supplies Tesla’s cells.

Tesla said in May it was issuing a battery-related software update.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Father-son duo to tackle Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend
News

Father-son duo to tackle Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend

7:35 am
Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate
Election Watch

Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate

7:20 am
Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park

6:59 am
Father-son duo to tackle Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend
News

Father-son duo to tackle Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend

Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate
Election Watch

Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate

Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park

Scroll to top
Skip to content