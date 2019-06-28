Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rights group says Syria co-opting humanitarian efforts

BEIRUT (AP) — A leading international rights group says in a new report that the Syrian government is co-opting humanitarian aid and reconstruction assistance and sometimes using it to “entrench repressive policies.”

Human Rights Watch calls on donors and investors to ensure their contributions are used for the good of the Syrian people.

The New York-based group says in a 91-page report released in Geneva on Friday that the Syrian government has developed a policy and legal framework to divert “reconstruction resources to fund its atrocities, punish those perceived as opponents, and benefit those loyal to it.”

Syria’s civil war, now in its eighth year, has killed some 400,000 people, wounded more than a million and displaced half the country’s population, including 5 million who fled as refugees, mostly to neighboring countries.

