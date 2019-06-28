Putin uses G-20 to strengthen alliances, soothe tensions

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is using a series of talks with global leaders at the Group of 20 summit to strengthen old alliances and try to soothe tensions with rivals.

Putin used his meetings Friday with the leaders of China and India to find common ground on issues such as opposing protectionism, while his long-delayed talks with the American and British leaders likelier touched on thornier issues.

The meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, their first full-fledged meeting since their 2018 summit in Helsinki, Finland, was watched closely for the impact it may have on troubled U.S.-Russia ties.

In another closely-watched encounter, Putin met with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May for the first time since 2016.