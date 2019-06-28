Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pope offers Chinese clergy way to register with civil agency

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican is telling Catholic priests and bishops in China they can register as required by authorities while professing loyalty to Pope Francis.

The Holy See on Friday issued guidelines about a new Chinese requirement demanding clergy sign a document pledging acceptance of the principle of independence of the Chinese church from the Vatican.

China’s estimated 12 million Catholics are split between those belonging to the official church and an underground church loyal to the pope.

The Vatican guidelines say clergy should specify in writing, or, when that’s not possible, orally, preferably before a witness, that despite registering, they still remain “faithful to the principles of Catholic doctrine.”

The Vatican also stressed that it “understands and respects the choice of those who, in conscience” decide they cannot register.

Associated Press

