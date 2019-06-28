Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
OSCE calls on Albania for restraint, constructive dialogue

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Leaders of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe are calling on Albanian political leaders to show restraint, engage in a “constructive dialogue” and ensure that Sunday’s election is peaceful.

The OSCE, which has a monitoring mission of some 280 observers for Sunday’s municipal vote, said “both the perpetrators and instigators of violent acts should be held legally accountable.”

The opposition, which claims the government is linked to organized crime and is demanding early parliamentary elections, is boycotting the vote. The country’s president has tried to cancel the election, but the ruling Socialists are going ahead.

The opposition has been holding protests since mid-February that have sometimes turned violent. It has threatened to prevent any voting.

Associated Press

