Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Nissan ex-chair Ghosn holding news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn plans a news conference later Friday that would be his first since he was arrested in November on financial misconduct allegations.

He had scheduled a news conference in April during a previous release from detention, but he was rearrested instead and his lawyers released a video statement.

Ghosn is out on bail and is awaiting trial on charges of falsifying financial documents on retirement compensation and charges of breach of trust by diverting Nissan Motor Co. money for personal gain. He has spent 130 days in detention over the two arrests.

Ghosn says he is innocent.

The Foreign Correspondents Club in Tokyo announced the news conference, which would take place as the Group of 20 summit is being held in Osaka, Japan.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl
Covering Colorado

Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl

10:46 pm
360° Perspective: Helmet Laws
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Helmet Laws

10:40 pm
Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park
Covering Colorado

Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park

10:27 pm
Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl
Covering Colorado

Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl

360° Perspective: Helmet Laws
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Helmet Laws

Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park
Covering Colorado

Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park

Scroll to top
Skip to content