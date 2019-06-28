Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Israel eases some restrictions on Gaza in unofficial truce

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has restored fuel supplies to the Gaza Strip’s sole power plant and expanded the permitted fishing zone off the enclave’s coast, easing some recent restrictions on the blockaded territory.

An Israeli official confirmed Palestinian reports on Friday that Israel had resumed fuel deliveries that were cut off earlier this week, and extended the fishing zone up to 15 nautical miles from 10 nautical miles.

The official says that in return, the Hamas militant group which rules Gaza “promised to halt the attacks on Israel,” a reference to incendiary balloons launched from the enclave that recently sparked wildfires in southern Israel.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity under regulations.

Hamas says it “won’t allow the occupation to retreat” from cease-fire terms mediated by Egypt and the U.N.

Associated Press

Associated Press

