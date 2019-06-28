Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Inquest slams lack of protection in London Bridge attack

LONDON (AP) — England’s chief coroner has criticized the lack of barriers to protect pedestrians on London Bridge at the end of a lengthy inquest into the killing of eight people during an extremist attack two years ago.

Coroner Mark Lucraft said Friday that the eight people were “unlawfully killed” during a van and knife attack on June 3, 2017 that also left 48 people badly injured.

The attack started when two pedestrians were killed on London Bridge before the extremists’ crashed their hired van into railings. Three men emerged with knives and attacked people on the bridge and nearby Borough Market.

The three assailants were shot dead by police.

No protective barriers had been put in place along the bridge despite a similar attack on Westminster Bridge three months earlier.

Associated Press

