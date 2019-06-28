Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
First East Pacific hurricane forms, then weakens off Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first hurricane of the Eastern Pacific season has formed and faded far off the coast of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Alvin’s maximum sustained winds hit nearly 75 mph (120 kph) Thursday evening, but slipped back below hurricane threshold to 70 mph (110 kph) by Friday morning.

It’s expected to continue weakening while moving roughly northwestward over open seas.

The storm was centered about 535 miles (860 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula early Friday and was moving northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

Associated Press

Associated Press

