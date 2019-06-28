Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dutch government presents measures to cut carbon emissions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is presenting a comprehensive raft of measures aimed at slashing the Netherlands’ emission of carbon blamed for warming the Earth’s atmosphere by 50% by 2030.

In a statement Friday, the four-party Dutch ruling coalition called the climate package “achievable and affordable for everybody.”

Environmental groups have welcomed some measures, but criticized the package as insufficient to tackle global warming.

Greenpeace welcomed parts of the package, but said in a statement that it papers over climate issues “with short-term solutions like storing carbon in the seabed and the use of biomass, while the climate crisis requires measures that will provide real solutions for generations to come.”

The government says the measures include a carbon tax for industry that “stimulates companies to take steps toward sustainability.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Father-son duo to tackle Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend
News

Father-son duo to tackle Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend

7:35 am
Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate
Election Watch

Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate

7:20 am
Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park

6:59 am
Father-son duo to tackle Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend
News

Father-son duo to tackle Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend

Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate
Election Watch

Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate

Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park

Scroll to top
Skip to content