Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

China criticizes ‘negative content’ in US defense bill

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing is criticizing what it calls “negative content” about China in legislation before the U.S. Congress, saying it would further damage relations already roiled by disputes over trade and technology.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Friday said cooperation in important areas would be disrupted if the draft National Defense Authorization Act passes.

The bill blocks transfer of sensitive technology to China and prevents Chinese state companies from receiving U.S. federal funds.

Geng’s comments came a day before President Donald Trump is to meet his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, amid hopes the leaders will call a truce in the ongoing disputes.

Geng said the two sides are in close communication over preparations for the meeting with the goal of achieving a “positive result.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl
Covering Colorado

Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl

10:46 pm
360° Perspective: Helmet Laws
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Helmet Laws

10:40 pm
Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park
Covering Colorado

Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park

10:27 pm
Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl
Covering Colorado

Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl

360° Perspective: Helmet Laws
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Helmet Laws

Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park
Covering Colorado

Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park

Scroll to top
Skip to content