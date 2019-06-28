Amid crisis, Haiti fights to save oil used in fine perfumes

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — High in the Haitian hillsides, men gather roots to produce an essential oil used in fine perfumes ranging from Chanel to Guerlain.

In the poorest country of the Western Hemisphere, this is ground zero for a multimillion-dollar industry responsible for more than half the world’s vetiver oil.

It’s the one bright spot in a flailing agricultural industry beset by widespread erosion, lack of funding and extreme weather.

But the country’s economic crisis threatens a sector that generates an estimated $12 million a year and employs up to 60,000 farmers.

While it takes at least a year for vetiver roots to reach their ideal length, some farmers are unable to wait a full year to get paid. As a result, they are increasingly harvesting plants too early in the season.