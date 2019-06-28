Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2 migrants evacuated from German rescue ship off Italy

MILAN (AP) — Two more migrants have been evacuated from a German rescue ship overnight for medical reasons, leaving 40 passengers who were saved off Libya 16 days ago still blocked offshore by Italy’s refusal to let them disembark.

Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete has twice defied direct orders from port authorities, first not to enter Italian waters and second in her attempted approach to the port of Lampedusa, Italy’s southernmost island. Law enforcement who boarded the ship Thursday evening asked for patience, saying a resolution appeared near, but none came overnight.

It is the latest stand-off between Italy’s hard-line interior minister and humanitarian rescue ships that the populist government accuses of aiding migrant traffickers. The EU has urged Italy to bring the migrants to land.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl
Covering Colorado

Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl

10:46 pm
360° Perspective: Helmet Laws
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Helmet Laws

10:40 pm
Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park
Covering Colorado

Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park

10:27 pm
Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl
Covering Colorado

Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl

360° Perspective: Helmet Laws
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Helmet Laws

Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park
Covering Colorado

Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park

Scroll to top
Skip to content