Wildfire near arms factory in Greece, refugees evacuated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters are battling to contain a wildfire near an arms factory some 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Athens. The fire has forced the evacuation of a small refugee camp but is not threatening homes.

The fire service says three water-dropping helicopters are assisting more than 40 firefighters with 19 fire engines and water tankers near the town of Lavrio, southeast of the capital. Strong winds are fanning the flames through low vegetation.

Thursday’s blaze is not directly threatening the arms plant, and about 50 refugees were moved from their nearby camp as a precaution. Another wildfire on the island of Evia was under partial control Thursday.

Wildfires are common during Greece’s hot, arid summers. Last year, 101 people died after a blaze swept through a seaside resort east of Athens.

Associated Press

