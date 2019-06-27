Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tropical storm strengthens in Pacific, but no threat to land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Alvin has been gaining strength in the Eastern Pacific far off the coast of Mexico, though it’s no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Alvin’s maximum sustained winds have grown to 60 mph (95 kph) and could strengthen further.

It was located about 555 miles (890 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula early Thursday and moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

Forecasters say it’s expected to keep moving roughly northwestward and should begin to weaken on Friday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
One of two soldiers killed in Afghanistan was stationed at Fort Carson
Covering Colorado

One of two soldiers killed in Afghanistan was stationed at Fort Carson

7:13 am
Police investigating after shots fired from vehicles in Colorado Springs
News

Police investigating after shots fired from vehicles in Colorado Springs

6:25 am
Another VERY hot day across southern Colorado
Weather

Another VERY hot day across southern Colorado

5:58 am
One of two soldiers killed in Afghanistan was stationed at Fort Carson
Covering Colorado

One of two soldiers killed in Afghanistan was stationed at Fort Carson

Police investigating after shots fired from vehicles in Colorado Springs
News

Police investigating after shots fired from vehicles in Colorado Springs

Another VERY hot day across southern Colorado
Weather

Another VERY hot day across southern Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content