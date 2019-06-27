Putin sees common aims, pushing Trump on arms pact at G-20

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he does not expect any breakthroughs at the Group of 20 summit that begins Friday in Japan but hopes leaders of the world’s biggest economies find a common understanding on how to give economies a boost.

Putin told the Financial Times newspaper in an interview released Thursday he “would like all the G-20 members to reaffirm their intention – at least an intention – to work out some general rules that everyone would follow, and show their commitment and dedication to strengthening international financial and trade institutions.”

The Russia leader is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on the summit’s sidelines. Putin said he plans to push Trump for an extension of the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty.

Associated Press

