Protesters storm Bahraini embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi security official says protesters have stormed the Bahraini embassy compound in Baghdad in protest against a conference held in the gulf nation.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the protesters stayed in the garden Thursday and did not storm the offices inside the compound.

He said security forces opened fire in the air to disperse the protesters and reinforcements are on the way to Bagdad’s western neighborhood of Mansour.

The two-day workshop in Bahrain that ended Wendesday was to promote the Trump administration’s $50 billion economic support plan for the Palestinians ahead of a Mideast peace plan to be announced later.

Iraq is home to Iran-backed militias and the embassy attack comes amid tensions between the United States and Iran in the Middle East.

Associated Press

Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free

Inmate death under investigation at El Paso County jail
Inmate death under investigation at El Paso County jail

Another 10 Democratic candidates to take the debate stage tonight
Another 10 Democratic candidates to take the debate stage tonight

