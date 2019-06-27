Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prince Harry, Meghan to make official visit to South Africa

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will make an official visit to South Africa in the fall.

The trip announced Thursday would likely be one of Meghan’s first international trips since the birth of the couple’s son Archie in May.

The couple’s Instagram account said: “This will be their first official tour as a family.”

Harry also plans to make official visits to Angola and Malawi during the trip at the request of Britain’s Foreign Office, and make a working visit to Botswana.

The date of the trip hasn’t yet been announced.

Harry and his brother Prince William have traveled throughout Africa and both are involved in efforts to protect wildlife there. Harry is also patron to a charity helping children in Lesotho.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man

10:09 am
Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question
News

Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question

9:13 am
Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts
News

Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts

8:46 am
Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs police looking for missing at-risk man

Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question
News

Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question

Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts
News

Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts

Scroll to top
Skip to content