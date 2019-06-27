Missing treasure: Delacroix canvas rediscovered, now on sale

PARIS (AP) — A long-forgotten 19th century painting by French Romantic artist Eugene Delacroix has surfaced in Paris.

A Parisian woman visited a recent Delacroix exhibit at the Louvre Museum and thought her painting looked like Delacroix’ “Women of Algiers in their Apartment.”

So she showed it to gallery owner Philippe Mendes. And he showed it to art historian Virginia Cauchi-Fatiga, who spent a year-and-a-half investigated it and determined that it is a study Delacroix painted as he prepared “Women of Algiers.” The study was sold at auction in 1850 and hadn’t been shown in public since.

The painting is now hanging in Mendes’ gallery as he negotiates with a U.S. museum seeking to buy it.