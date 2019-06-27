Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Migrants face violence as US makes them wait in Mexico

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Migrants who are being forced to wait in Mexico while they try to win asylum in the U.S. complain they are being subjected to violence in the country’s dangerous border cities.

One Cuban migrant, 22-year-old Roberto Escalona Moreno, says he witnessed a double murder on the street in Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas.

Juarez had four times as many homicides last year as New York, though it has only one-sixth the population. Other cities along the border are likewise drug- and gang-infested.

All told, more than 30,000 migrants who are pressing for asylum in the U.S. are believed to be waiting it out on the Mexican side.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
News

Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free

12:37 pm
Inmate death under investigation at El Paso County jail
Covering Colorado

Inmate death under investigation at El Paso County jail

12:30 pm
Another 10 Democratic candidates to take the debate stage tonight
Election Watch

Another 10 Democratic candidates to take the debate stage tonight

12:00 pm
Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free
News

Alabama woman charged in fetal death, her shooter goes free

Inmate death under investigation at El Paso County jail
Covering Colorado

Inmate death under investigation at El Paso County jail

Another 10 Democratic candidates to take the debate stage tonight
Election Watch

Another 10 Democratic candidates to take the debate stage tonight

Scroll to top
Skip to content