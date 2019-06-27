Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lawmakers demand Labour take anti-Semitism seriously

LONDON (AP) — Some 90 senior members of Britain’s opposition Labour Party have urged the group’s leader Jeremy Corbyn to expel a lawmaker accused of being an apologist for anti-Semitism.

The demand came soon after the party lifted its suspension of Chris Williamson, a lawmaker who had been filmed telling a meeting that the party had been “too apologetic” and “given too much ground” in its response to anti-Semitism allegations. Labour has been split apart by claims that the party has become hostile to Jews under Corbyn, a longtime supporter of the Palestinians’ cause.

Deputy leader Tom Watson posted a statement signed by 90 Labour lawmakers on Twitter Thursday, calling on Corbyn to “show leadership by asking for this inappropriate, offensive and reputationally damaging decision to be overturned and reviewed.”

Associated Press

