Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Germany arrests suspect in wolf-mask rape of 11-year-old

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say a man suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while wearing a wolf mask and latex gloves has been arrested in Munich.

Investigator Ignaz Raab said the 43-year-old German was arrested at his workplace on Thursday, two days after the assault in the southern city. Police say the man pulled the girl into bushes and raped her before running away.

Prosecutor Anne Leiding said the man had several previous convictions, among them a sentence of four years and 11 months for offenses including sexual abuse of children. He was sent to a psychiatric hospital, but in recent months had been living in a less strictly regulated “therapeutic residential community.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts
News

Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts

8:46 am
Motorcyclists and car drivers need to stay safe while sharing the road
Covering Colorado

Motorcyclists and car drivers need to stay safe while sharing the road

8:06 am
One of two soldiers killed in Afghanistan was stationed at Fort Carson
Covering Colorado

One of two soldiers killed in Afghanistan was stationed at Fort Carson

7:13 am
Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts
News

Supreme Court: Federal courts have no role in shaping political districts

Motorcyclists and car drivers need to stay safe while sharing the road
Covering Colorado

Motorcyclists and car drivers need to stay safe while sharing the road

One of two soldiers killed in Afghanistan was stationed at Fort Carson
Covering Colorado

One of two soldiers killed in Afghanistan was stationed at Fort Carson

Scroll to top
Skip to content