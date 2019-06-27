Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Denmark’s new center-left PM presents her government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s new Social Democratic prime minister has announced her government team after winning the support of three smaller left-wing parties.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who at 41 is Denmark’s youngest ever leader, announced Thursday that the party’s number two, Nicolai Wammen, will be finance minister while the justice portfolio goes to Nick Haekkerup.

She also appointed a recently elected member of the European Parliament to the post of foreign minister. Jeppe Kofod won’t be taking up his post at the European Parliament.

The Social Democrats won the June 5 partly because they embraced fairly restrictive immigration policies. The Social Democrats will govern as a minority with the support of the smaller left-wing parties.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Two run from crash that left juvenile with serious head injuries
News

Two run from crash that left juvenile with serious head injuries

12:25 am
Avs visit Falcon Stadium
Sports

Avs visit Falcon Stadium

10:21 pm
Colorado Springs Airport receives inaugural award, wants to continue growth
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Airport receives inaugural award, wants to continue growth

10:07 pm
Two run from crash that left juvenile with serious head injuries
News

Two run from crash that left juvenile with serious head injuries

Avs visit Falcon Stadium
Sports

Avs visit Falcon Stadium

Colorado Springs Airport receives inaugural award, wants to continue growth
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Airport receives inaugural award, wants to continue growth

Scroll to top
Skip to content