2 injured in shooting near French mosque, manhunt underway

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say two people have been wounded in a shooting in front of a mosque in the western city of Brest, and police are searching for the attacker.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said in a tweet that he ordered security tightened at places of worship around the country after Thursday’s shooting.

The regional administration said in a statement that the two wounded people were hospitalized but are not in critical condition.

It said the suspected shooter fled the scene in a car, and urged residents to avoid the area while the police investigate.

Authorities released no details about the identities of the suspect or the victims.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said it is evaluating the situation and whether there is a reason to suspect terrorist motives.

Associated Press

