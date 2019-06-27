Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
11 students killed when bus falls into gorge in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say a minibus carrying students to a picnic has fallen into a gorge along a Himalayan road in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 11 and injuring seven others.

Civil administrator Mohammed Saleem Malik says the bus slipped off the road on Thursday as its driver negotiated a curve near southern Shopian town.

Malik says the students attended a private computer center. The injured students were hospitalized.

India has the world’s deadliest roads, with about 150,000 killed and 470,000 injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Associated Press

