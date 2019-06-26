Venezuela gov’t says it thwarted plot seeking to kill Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials say they have foiled a plot to overthrow the government that included assassinating President Nicolas Maduro and his closest political allies.

Maduro spokesman Jorge Rodriguez said on state television Wednesday that a network of mostly retired police officers and soldiers planned to bomb a key government building and seize a Caracas air base.

He also says the plotters wanted to edge opposition leader Juan Guaidó from Venezuela’s political landscape.

The government has claimed various plots over the years, generally offering little or no evidence to back its charges. The opposition contends Maduro uses such claims to justify his crackdown on dissent.