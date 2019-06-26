Stadium stampede in Madagascar’s capital kills 15, wounds 80

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar’s police say a stampede at a concert by a popular singer killed at least 15 people in the capital.

Gen. Richard Ravalomanana, head of the national police, said that just before the start of an appearance by the artist Rossy on Wednesday evening, the crowds surged causing the deaths from trampling.

Professor Olivat Rakoto Alson, director of Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital, where the dead and injured were taken, said the death toll is likely to increase because several of the wounded are in critical condition.

The tragedy occurred as Madagascar was celebrating the 59th anniversary of its independence. Rwandan Head of State Paul Kagame was the guest of honor of President Andry Rajoelina for the occasion. Earlier Wednesday afternoon they attended a military parade in the same Mahamasina stadium.