Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Spain nabs Brazilian air force officer with cocaine in bag

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested a Brazilian air force officer at Seville airport with 39 kilograms (86 pounds) of cocaine in his suitcase.

A spokeswoman for Spain’s Guardia Civil said Wednesday that the man arrived on a Brazilian air force plane and the drug was detected when he went through customs.

The spokeswoman wasn’t authorized to identify the man by name and spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with police policy.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in a tweet that the South American country’s Defense Ministry had informed him about Tuesday’s arrest.

Bolsonaro said he instructed officials to cooperate fully with the Spanish investigation.

The Brazilian Defense Ministry says it has opened an investigation by the military police.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Registered sexually violent predator notification
Covering Colorado

Registered sexually violent predator notification

10:55 am
Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies
Covering Colorado

Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies

10:50 am
Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
News

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

8:00 am
Registered sexually violent predator notification
Covering Colorado

Registered sexually violent predator notification

Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies
Covering Colorado

Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
News

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

Scroll to top
Skip to content