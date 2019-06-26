Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Season’s 1st tropical storm forms in Eastern Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season has formed off the coast of Mexico. But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it poses no threat to land.

Hurricane Alvin was located about 450 miles (725 kilometers) southwest off Manzanillo, Mexico, on Wednesday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

It was moving to the west at 14 mph (22 kph).

Forecasters say it’s expected to keep moving roughly westward and should begin to weaken on Friday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

12:09 pm
Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs

10:55 am
Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies
Covering Colorado

Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies

10:50 am
WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs

Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies
Covering Colorado

Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies

Scroll to top
Skip to content