Saudi Arabia vows to help S. Korea if oil supply disrupted

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met with visiting Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who promised to help with possible fuel shortages in case of supply disruption caused by tensions in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia is South Korea’s biggest source of crude oil.

Moon and the Saudi prince also called for international efforts to secure energy safety at the Strait of Hormuz, where the U.S. has blamed Iran for mysterious explosions targeting oil tankers. Tehran denied any involvement.

Moon’s office said Wednesday the countries also agreed to increase exchanges in various sectors including technology, health and auto industry.

Associated Press

