Pakistan’s opposition meets to discuss how to oust PM Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The top leaders of Pakistan’s major opposition political parties have met in Islamabad to discuss how to oust the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan over his alleged failure in handling the country’s economic crisis.

Wednesday’s multiparty meeting took place the same day that Pakistan’s currency dropped to an all time low of 160 rupees to the dollar. It also came weeks after Khan vowed to ensure that all corrupt politicians are held accountable for wrongdoing.

The gathering was also attended by leaders of the parties of former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Sharif is serving a prison term for corruption and Zardari is in the custody of an anti-graft body in connection with a money laundering case.

Khan came to power last year and enjoys a simple majority in parliament.

Associated Press

