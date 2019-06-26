Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Migrant: Young family ignored advice against border swim

MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — The young family from El Salvador appeared in the Mexican border city of Matamoros over the weekend with fear already on their faces.

Another migrant says the family asked about trying to swim across to the U.S., but she tried to discourage them over the danger. Xiomara Mejia says that “I noticed they were really nervous, scared. They had panic on their faces.”

Mejia said Wednesday the family left, saying they would be back. “I didn’t think they were going to decide to cross the river.”

But they did try the swim, and the father and young daughter were swept away and drowned. Their bodies were found face down in the Rio Grande, a heartbreaking scene captured in a news photo showing the girl tucked inside her father’s shirt.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Positive drug tests from CBD use? It’s possible
News

Positive drug tests from CBD use? It’s possible

9:44 pm
Vet walks 2,600 miles to support Wounded Warriors
News

Vet walks 2,600 miles to support Wounded Warriors

7:57 pm
Community wants 4 high school system in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Community wants 4 high school system in Pueblo

7:06 pm
Positive drug tests from CBD use? It’s possible
News

Positive drug tests from CBD use? It’s possible

Vet walks 2,600 miles to support Wounded Warriors
News

Vet walks 2,600 miles to support Wounded Warriors

Community wants 4 high school system in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Community wants 4 high school system in Pueblo

Scroll to top
Skip to content