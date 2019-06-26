Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kremlin confirms Trump-Putin meeting at G-20

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of an international summit in Japan.

Trump has said he plans to meet with Putin during the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, and Putin has welcomed a meeting, saying he’s ready for dialogue.

Wednesday’s statement by Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, marks official Kremlin acknowledgement of the meeting.

Ushakov said the meeting is set for Friday and is expected to touch on arms control and international crises, including the Iranian nuclear deal, Syria, North Korea and Ukraine.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
News

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

8:00 am
First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC
Covering Colorado

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

7:51 am
Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump
News

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

6:48 am
Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom
News

Texas substitute teacher fired for shooting porn in empty classroom

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC
Covering Colorado

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump
News

Woman taken into custody, accused of spitting on Eric Trump

Scroll to top
Skip to content