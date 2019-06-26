Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
International prosecutor signals Rohingya investigation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor says she wants to open an investigation into alleged crimes against Rohingya Muslims as they fled Myanmar and into Bangladesh.

The court announced Wednesday that a panel of judges will consider whether to authorize Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s request, which has not yet been filed.

The court says Bensouda wants to investigate alleged crimes “within the context of two waves of violence in Rakhine State” in Myanmar and any other crimes “sufficiently linked to these events.”

Last year, the court ruled that it has jurisdiction over alleged deportation of Rohingya to Bangladesh. Myanmar is not a member of the global court, but Bangladesh is.

Myanmar’s military has been accused of widespread rights violations leading about 700,000 Rohingya to flee the country since August 2017.

Associated Press

