Hong Kong protesters push ahead as territory’s leader unseen

HONG KONG (AP) — A small group of protesters opposed to legislation they fear would reduce Hong Kong’s judicial independence have rallied outside the Justice Department.

The action Thursday came as Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam remained out of the public eye for more than a week, prompting one legislator to suggest she request a long-term leave of absence.

Thousands of people joined a rally Wednesday night capping a daylong appeal to world leaders to discuss issues in Hong Kong at this week’s G-20 summit bringing together the heads of China, the United States and others.

A few dozen protesters gathered at the Justice Department on Thursday, part of a series of actions targeting police headquarters and government offices intended to press a demand to have contentious extradition legislation canceled.