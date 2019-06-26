Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Guatemalan authorities raid electoral offices amid recount

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office says it has searched the offices of the country’s election commission following supposed inconsistencies in the vote count in the June 16 general elections. The search led to the suspension of a planned vote-by-vote recount.

Authorities say Wednesday’s search took place in the computing department of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. Election officials have said that there was a counting error with the software used to tally votes.

A statement from the Attorney General’s Office said that the electoral process will not be interrupted, but there was no immediate timetable for when the recount will resume.

The electoral tribunal announced Tuesday it would open its own legal complaint against the Attorney General’s Office.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

12:09 pm
Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs

10:55 am
Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies
Covering Colorado

Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies

10:50 am
WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Betsy DeVos speaks at school choice event in Colorado Springs

Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs

Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies
Covering Colorado

Beth Chapman, wife of bounty hunter reality TV star, dies

Scroll to top
Skip to content